N.Y. HS junior varsity soccer coach accidentally shoots and kills wife while cleaning gun

A junior varsity soccer coach and middle school science teacher in upstate New York allegedly shot and accidentally killed his wife Friday when he was cleaning his gun.

As reported by The Saratogian, Lake George junior varsity boys soccer coach Eric Rosenbrock was allegedly performing regular maintenance on his legally registered gun when it accidentally discharged and struck his wife, Ashley Rosenbrock. After Ashley Rosenbrock was transported to a nearby hospital she passed away from the impact of the shot, and a forensic autopsy that was performed on Rosenbrock was determined to be consistent with the evidence and backstory provided by Eric Rosenbrock.

In addition to her husband, Rosenbrock is survived by the couples’ three young children; they also had a fourth child who died at 18 months old from a serious illness.

Reports from the Saratogian and other local outlets noted that Eric Rosenbrock has worked for the Lake George School District for 10 years. An investigation into the shooting continues, and there was no immediate word about funeral or memorial plans.