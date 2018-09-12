Nakobe Dean achieves goal of being named Under Armour All American

USA Today Sports

Photo: Intersport

When Nakobe Dean was a freshman, his English teacher assigned a paper to list all the things he wanted to accomplish by his senior year. Two stood out: Never get a B in school, and become an Under Armour All American.

On Wednesday, one half of that goal was realized for Dean, as the American Family Insurance Selection Tour made its stop at Horn Lake High School in Mississippi. And, Dean was quick to point out, he’s in line to finish his high school career in December with all A’s.

“Oh yeah, right on track,” Dean said. “For sure.”

Dean was honored Tuesday in front of family, friends, coaches, and teammates for his on-field accomplishments.

“It was a great experience,” Dean said. “It wasn’t just for me, it’s also for them. Just feels great to get to this point.”

Nakobe Dean with American Family Insurance Dream Champion Award recipient, his mother Neketta. (Photo: Intersport)

Dean, who plans to sign early in December, lists Georgia, Ole Miss, Alabama, Auburn, Mississippi State, LSU, Florida State, and Texas A&M as his finalists. Following that decision, he’ll have one last game as a high school athlete.

The Under Armour All-America Game is scheduled for Jan. 3 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. and will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. EST.

Dean, the No. 21 player in the Chosen 25, is looking forward to the competition.

“I’m just hoping to gain some experience,” he said. “Playing against the best guys in the country will be a great time.”

