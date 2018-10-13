Nashville HS QB Hale Page following in father, Vandy legend Kurt Page's footsteps

Quarterback Hale Page has come a long way in his three seasons at Hillwood.

“I grew probably 5 inches. I was tiny when I first got here,” said Page, the son of Hilltoppers coach and former record-setting Vanderbilt quarterback Kurt Page. “When it was Friday, I used to wake up and not want to go to school.”

That’s not an issue anymore.

Page is no longer a frail 140-pound sophomore. He’s a senior with 29 starts, and he also happens to be one of the most prolific passers in the state.

“It has definitely slowed down a lot,” Page said. “It’s fun now. I want the ball first. I want to get out there with my guys and play with them, and I just have so much fun doing it. That being scared is gone now. I just want to go there and perform.”

Page is averaging 292.5 yards passing per game, piling up a state-leading 2,340 yards with 26 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in eight games. He also has rushed for 171 yards and four touchdowns for the Hilltoppers (3-5).

“My gosh, he can throw the deep ball,” Kurt said. “He’s got great feet. He can run. He can escape pressure. He knows how to throw it with touch. He’s got the full package, and that is evident by him leading the entire state in passing yards.”

“He’s a lot better than I was.”

That’s especially high praise considering the source.

