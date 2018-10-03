USA Today Sports

Nathan Pickering receives Under Armour All-American jersey

Intersport

Football

Seminary (Miss.) defensive end Nathan Pickering received his Under Armour All-America Game jersey Wednesday at his school, before a crowd of some 500 peers, as part of the American Family Insurance Selection Tour.

The 6-foot-3, 286-pound Pickering, a Mississippi State commit, is one of the Magnolia State’s most dangerous edge defenders. He’s ranked by 247 Sports as the No. 3 overall prospect in Mississippi and 4th-best defensive end nationally.

Photo: InterSport

So far this season for the 4-3 Bulldogs, he’s been a force to be reckoned with, registering 21 tackles for loss, eight sacks and a forced fumble:

The Under Armour All-America Game is scheduled for Jan. 3 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. and will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. EST.

