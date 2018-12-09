National Hoopfest: IMG Academy SG Josh Green doubles as a talented PG

HYATTSVILLE, Md. – IMG Academy’s (Bradenton, Fla.) Josh Green is ranked No. 2 among shooting guards in USA Today’s Chosen 25 for 2019, but he’s confident that he would rank near the top at another position if he played it exclusively.

“Most people don’t know that I grew up playing point guard,” said Green, an Arizona signee. “I love playing point guard; I just like to create for my teammates. I feel like I would be one of the top point guards in my class if I played there.”

Green has tangible proof.

Lost in his 6-foot-6 frame, his innate ability to get into the lane and his exceptional athletic ability is the fact that he averaged seven assists a game last season.

Through five games this season he’s matched that average total.

“When I started to grow I started to play more on the wing,” Green said. “I love playing on the perimeter too; I think having the ability to create for my teammates as a point guard as well as the ability that I have playing on the wing just makes me that much more dangerous.”

That said, don’t expect Green to transition to the controls next season for the Wildcats, current Arizona point guard Brandon Williams will be a sophomore and Pinnacle High School (Scottsdale, Ariz.) point guard Nico Mannion, who is ranked No. 20 overall in the Chosen 25, will enter with Green as a freshman.

“What I love about Coach (Sean) Miller and the offense there is that you just get the rebound and go,” Green said. “We have some great options at the point for next season. None of the positions matter to me; I just love to play this game and I’ll play whatever position gets us the win. That’s what I’m all about.”

