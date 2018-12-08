National Hoopfest: Jaden Springer adjusting to playing with fellow five-stars at IMG Academy

HYATTSVILLE, Md. – Back in August when Jaden Springer announced that he was transferring from Rocky River High School (Charlotte, N.C.) to IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) for his junior season he knew that the move would come with a major adjustment.

The 6-foot-4 shooting guard was coming off of a dominant season in which he averaged 25 points and 10 rebounds a game in route to leading Rocky River to the regional championship game. He followed that up by posting 21 points, seven rebounds and four assists per game for B. Maze Elite (Tenn.) this summer on the Under Armour Association.

Now he’d be in a situation at IMG, the No. 2 overall team in the USA Today Super 25, where he’d never be on the floor without a high-major Division I prospect.

“It’s one of those situations where I knew it would be an adjustment, but it was harder to adjust than I thought,” said Springer, who is ranked No. 13 overall in USA Today Sports’ Chosen 25 for 2020. “It’s like college here. Everyone was ‘the man’ on their old team, but now we’re coming together to try and do something bigger. It’s helped my game grow so much.”

That growth was on full display in the Ascenders’ 74-53 win over Woodrow Wilson High School (Washington, D.C.) Friday night at ARS Rescue Rooter National Hoopfest. Springer posted 18 points, eight rebounds, five assists and four steals in the win.

“My goal in coming to IMG was to take my game to the next level and I’m already seeing that I’m doing that,” Springer said. “I’m getting better in practice every day and I’ve just gotten a lot stronger.”

College coaches are loving his growth; Springer said UCLA, Texas, Tennessee, Maryland, Wake Forest, N.C. State, Georgia, among many others, are pursuing him the hardest currently.

Still, his focus is on continually growing with his new team.

“I’ll probably cut my list around the start of the AAU season,” Springer said. “That’s when I’ll look at visits and all that stuff too. Right now I’m just focused on the high school season. We’ve got the chance to win a national title and all of us really want it.”

Follow Jason Jordan on Twitter: @JayJayUSATODAY