National Hoopfest: Lynn Greer back at Roman Catholic, motivated to dominate

HYATTSVILLE, Md. – Two months ago, Lynn Greer was sweating it out at Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.) with some of the top players in the country as they prepared for another national title run on the hardwood.

Greer announced that he was transferring to the basketball powerhouse from Roman Catholic High School (Philadelphia) after leading the Cahillites to the state and Catholic League titles last season.

“I was excited to play at Oak Hill,” said Greer, who averaged 15.3 points as a sophomore.

But two months after Greer arrived on campus he “realized that it wasn’t the best fit.”

“It’s a great school,” Greer said. “But, for me, it just made more sense to be back home. My family wanted me closer and so it made sense to come back. I feel like we can do some big things this season.”

It helps that the Cahillites now have one of the top players in the 2022 class in 6-foot-9 forward Jalen Duren.

“He could be the best player in his class,” Greer said. “We’ve got some talented guys on the team, and I feel like we have a good chance to defend our title. Honestly, it’s a similar situation to Oak Hill, they just play more games.

The Cahillites looked sharp in their 72-63 win over Archbishop Carroll (Washington, D.C.) Saturday at the ARS Rescue Rooter National Hoopfest. Greer pumped in 16 points and eight rebounds in the win.

He conceded that in his short time there with the Warriors he “got better and stronger” simply by working out with other elite guards like Cole Anthony and Cameron Thomas.

Greer’s return home certainly hasn’t slowed his college interest with everyone from Ohio State to Michigan to Florida, among many others, all in pursuit despite him being sidelined most of the summer with a knee injury and a sprained ankle.

“I’m just really anxious to get out there because I haven’t played consistently in a while,” Greer said. “Just getting back here feels right. I felt the love as soon as I got back and that let me know I made the right decision. It’s perfect for me because I’m really playing with a chip on my shoulder this season. I am gonna prove that I’m better than a lot of the people that are ranked in front of me.”

Follow Jason Jordan on Twitter: @JayJayUSATODAY