Nation's top WR Jadon Haselwood excited to see 'who plays the best ball' at All American Bowl

The nation’s No. 1 wide receiver prospect Jadon Haselwood of Cedar Grove (Ga.) High School received his All-American Bowl jersey Wednesday at his school as part of the All-American Bowl Selection Tour presented by American Family Insurance.

“(The All-American Bowl is) a big deal to me,” Haselwood told USA TODAY. “I’ve watched it a few years since I came to HS. I’ve had a few teammates who have done it.

“The talent spoke to me from this game. The people from East Coast and West Coast, this is a way to shut up the argument about who plays the best ball.”

RELATED: Top Georgia players get AAB jerseys at College Football Hall of Fame ceremony

Haselwood is a 6-foot-2.5, 196-pound five-star recruit who is considered the No. 1 overall wide receiver int he Class of 2019 as well as the top overall prospect in the state of Georgia. According to 247Sports, Haselwood is the No. 3 overall prospect in the Class of 2019.

A former Georgia commit, Haselwood is expected to choose his college home between the Bulldogs, Miami and Auburn, with Oklahoma and Clemson also still holding out hope for his commitment. While he doesn’t have a firm timeline for a commitment, Haselwood has already taken unofficial visits to Auburn and Georgia and an official trip to Miami.

He told USA TODAY that he wouldn’t be taking any unofficial visits between now and when he makes his decision in December, though he could still arrange an official trip. As for why he backed away from the Bulldogs, the answer may have been as much a matter of offensive schematics as cultural fit.

“The ball wasn’t in the air enough at UGA for me,” Haselwood said.

MORE: All-American Bowl Selection Tour

The All-American Bowl is scheduled for Jan. 5 in the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. The game will be televised live on NBC at 1 p.m. EST.