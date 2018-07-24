Naval Academy on hold as Mississippi high school hoops standout recovers from gunshot wound

MERIDIAN, Miss. — Sherrod Miller eagerly anticipated checking each passing month off his calendar. For the proud father, it meant his son, Miles, was one month closer to enrolling in college.

Miles Miller committed to play basketball at the United States Naval Academy, and his well-attended March signing ceremony was a fitting celebration for the standout basketball player with the 4.5 grade-point average.

But for now, the Naval Academy and Miles Miller’s basketball dreams will have to wait.

On April 22, Miles Miller was the victim of a gunshot to his right leg at the Waffle House on Mississippi 19 North in Meridian. The incident left the community and the Miller family in shock and prematurely halted Miles’ basketball career.

Sherrod Miller vividly remembers receiving the phone call that morning.

“His friends who were transporting him to the hospital called us and said they were en route to the hospital, Miles had been shot,” Sherrod Miller said. “I couldn’t speak, literally, for three days after that. I just couldn’t talk. You look at it and are just really, really angry for a few minutes, and then you realize that you have to go spiritual to understand and follow God’s lead on it.”

Miles Miller was transferred to Jackson’s University of Mississippi Medical Center and underwent a three-hour surgery on his right leg — the first of two operations. Doctors inserted titanium into his right fibula, which was cracked by the force of the bullet.

The injury has forced Miller to delay his admission into the Naval Academy for a year.

Read the rest of the story in the Clarion-Ledger