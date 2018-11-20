NCSA: 25 Twitter accounts to follow for college recruiting

USA TODAY High School Sports has a weekly column on the college recruiting process. Here, you’ll find practical tips and real-world advice on becoming a better recruit to maximize your opportunities to play at the college level. Nelson Gord is a former collegiate and professional ballplayer, successful high school head coach, and also the founder of the largest travel baseball club in Illinois. Nelson is just one of many former college and professional players, college coaches, and parents who are part of the Next College Student Athlete team. Their knowledge, experience, and dedication, along with NCSA’s history of digital innovation and long-standing relationship with the college coaching community, helped create NCSA Team Edition, the free recruiting platform for club and high school coaches.
Whether it’s dishing on the college recruiting process, offering tips on improving one’s game or simply covering the goings on of college and high school sports, there are plenty of Twitter accounts out there that can be a helpful resource for high school athletes looking to compete in college.
Why Twitter? For most college coaches, Twitter still remains their preferred social media platform. Of course, NCSA has always been an excellent source of information on the college recruiting process, but we’ve also compiled this handy list of Twitter accounts to help you on your college recruiting journey. Follow and learn.
NCAA Research (@NCAAResearch)
Offering tons of helpful stats and data that comes from national research, NCAA Research is follow-worthy and worth checking on regularly.
Derek Jones (@dukecoachdj)
As the associate head coach and defensive back coach for Duke University football, Derek Jones has plenty of motivational quotes and sage advice to offer.
Larissa Anderson (@CoachLarissaA)
As head coach of Mizzou softball, coach Anderson knows a thing or two about preparing for success.
Daniel Nicolaisen (@CoachDanielnn)
Nicolaisen is a real numbers guy who also gets into the nitty gritty of softball mechanics.
Dan Tudor (@dantudor)
Dan works with colleges around the country to help them recruit more effectively. His Twitter feed offers insight into how coaches are thinking about recruits during the recruiting process.
James Leath (@jamesleath)
James works as a performance coach for athletes and performers and shares lots of motivational quotes that can help young athletes stay motivated.
YLMSportScience (@YLMSportScience)
Run by Yann Le Meur, this Twitter account shows off his insight into sport science and offers helpful advice on boosting performance.
NCAA Wrestling (@ncaawrestling)
The go-to source for updates and related info on college wrestling.
Brian Williams (@BrianWWilliams)
Brian’s basketball-focused Twitter page is full of helpful drills, info, and videos that can help athletes understand plays and basketball concepts.
Matt Lisle (@CoachLisle)
As the University of Missouri baseball hitting coach, Matt Lisle not only offers hitting analysis but also some pretty wise words.
Rowing Related (@RowingRelated)
It can be difficult to find timely, insightful news about rowing. Rowing Related does a great job covering the sport and should be required reading for every hopeful college rower.
Brandon Elliott (@ElliottSaysWhat)
Brandon Elliott serves as head coach of the national champion Virginia Wesleyan University softball program and regularly offers some very useful advice.
Bret McCormick (@ASGR1995)
A Division 1 women’s basketball assistant coach and a voter for the annual POY Naismith Trophy, coach McCormick shares plenty of information on women’s college basketball recruiting.
USCHO (@USCHO)
Covering both men’s and women’s hockey, USHCO is a great account for those who want to check in on the college hockey world.
TopDrawerSoccer (@TopDrawerSoccer)
Billing itself as the number 1 spot for college, youth, national team, club and high school soccer, Top Drawer provides insight on the college soccer scene.
MaxPreps (@MaxPreps)
When it comes to coverage of high school sports, MaxPreps has you covered.
Rivals (@Rivals)
Another trusted name in high school sports coverage, Rivals focuses on football and basketball.
Inside Lacrosse (@Inside_Lacrosse)
Covering college and professional lacrosse, Inside Lacrosse offers news on the sport and also publishes 11 issues per year.
Gators Track & Field and Cross Country (@GatorsTF)
Want a behind-the-scenes look at one of the top track & field and cross country programs in the country? The University of Florida squad’s Twitter has you covered.
AVCA (@AVCAVolleyball)
You can be sure that the American Volleyball Coaches Association knows a thing or two about volleyball.
Five-Star Basketball (@5starbasketball)
Five-Star Basketball has been hosting high-intensity basketball camps for boys and girls since 1966, and their Twitter feed offers plenty of game tips and inspirations.
Front Rush (@FrontRush)
Front Rush help coaches recruit smarter through data, but a lot of their advice carries over to athletes as well.
IMG Academy (@IMGAcademy)
The IMG Academy feed offers a closer look at some of the best high school athletes in the country.
Prep Hoops (@PrepHoops)
If you’re a hooper, Prep Hoops is a good account to follow for news on the basketball recruiting circuit.
NCSA (@NCSA)
Oh, think we’re too humble to resort to some shameless self-promotion? Think again. From the annual NCSA Power Rankings—which rank the best colleges for student-athletes—to in-depth articles about the athletic recruiting process, our Twitter feed is overflowing with helpful recruiting information.