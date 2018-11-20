NCSA: 25 Twitter accounts to follow for college recruiting

USA TODAY High School Sports has a weekly column on the college recruiting process. Here, you’ll find practical tips and real-world advice on becoming a better recruit to maximize your opportunities to play at the college level. Nelson Gord is a former collegiate and professional ballplayer, successful high school head coach, and also the founder of the largest travel baseball club in Illinois. Nelson is just one of many former college and professional players, college coaches, and parents who are part of the Next College Student Athlete team. Their knowledge, experience, and dedication, along with NCSA’s history of digital innovation and long-standing relationship with the college coaching community, helped create NCSA Team Edition, the free recruiting platform for club and high school coaches.

Whether it’s dishing on the college recruiting process, offering tips on improving one’s game or simply covering the goings on of college and high school sports, there are plenty of Twitter accounts out there that can be a helpful resource for high school athletes looking to compete in college.

Why Twitter? For most college coaches, Twitter still remains their preferred social media platform. Of course, NCSA has always been an excellent source of information on the college recruiting process, but we’ve also compiled this handy list of Twitter accounts to help you on your college recruiting journey. Follow and learn.

NCAA Research (@NCAAResearch)

Offering tons of helpful stats and data that comes from national research, NCAA Research is follow-worthy and worth checking on regularly.

States with the highest percentage of their HS boys wrestlers recruited by an NCAA Division I school: 1. Virginia

2. Pennsylvania

3. New Jersey

4. Ohio

5. Maryland

6-10. OK, NY, MI, SD, IA#NCAAWrestling

[Data updated Aug 2018] pic.twitter.com/aOVC1INadp — NCAA Research (@NCAAResearch) November 2, 2018

Derek Jones (@dukecoachdj)

As the associate head coach and defensive back coach for Duke University football, Derek Jones has plenty of motivational quotes and sage advice to offer.

No matter how competitive things get in a contest it’s never ok to not demonstrate good sportsmanship. Passion, excitement or Intensity should never change who you are. #Ap2w — Derek Jones (@dukecoachdj) November 12, 2018

Larissa Anderson (@CoachLarissaA)

As head coach of Mizzou softball, coach Anderson knows a thing or two about preparing for success.

I'd take a 2-star recruit with a 5-star work ethic over a 5-star recruit with a 2-star work ethic any day. #OwnIt — Larissa Anderson (@CoachLarissaA) November 2, 2018

Daniel Nicolaisen (@CoachDanielnn)

Nicolaisen is a real numbers guy who also gets into the nitty gritty of softball mechanics.

The 3 new metrics from the recent Blast update that Im absolute fascinated by is Rotational Acceleration

Early Connection

Connection at Impact Without good sequencing your rotational acceleration will be low and your commit time will be early It’s worth sacrificing BS for this pic.twitter.com/jCZmbLQj2H — Daniel Nicolaisen (@Coach_Danielnn) November 13, 2018

Dan Tudor (@dantudor)

Dan works with colleges around the country to help them recruit more effectively. His Twitter feed offers insight into how coaches are thinking about recruits during the recruiting process.

The Importance of Passion vs. Pressure in recruiting…we explain it in today's College Recruiting Weekly newsletter! Read it here, Coach: https://t.co/XI8XBRnOoC pic.twitter.com/H4wQwigbwN — Dan Tudor (@dantudor) November 13, 2018

James Leath (@jamesleath)

James works as a performance coach for athletes and performers and shares lots of motivational quotes that can help young athletes stay motivated.

“The hardest skill to acquire in this sport is the one where you compete all out, give it all you have, and you are still getting beat no matter what you do. When you have the killer instinct to fight through that, it is very special.”

– Eddie Reese — James Leath ☕️ (@jamesleath) August 24, 2018

Run by Yann Le Meur, this Twitter account shows off his insight into sport science and offers helpful advice on boosting performance.

😴🚿 This recent research reported that a shower before bedtime may improve the sleep onset latency. Easy tip for recovery 💡✅👍🏻 https://t.co/4AlIsfYuul — YLMSportScience (@YLMSportScience) November 15, 2018

NCAA Wrestling (@ncaawrestling)

The go-to source for updates and related info on college wrestling.

Single-year Academic Progress Rate has increased in the last six years among DI #NCAAwrestling teams: https://t.co/FStD3WYvLY pic.twitter.com/dIlfYGK5SL — NCAA Wrestling (@ncaawrestling) May 24, 2018

Brian Williams (@BrianWWilliams)

Brian’s basketball-focused Twitter page is full of helpful drills, info, and videos that can help athletes understand plays and basketball concepts.

Icing a Side Pick and Roll #ResourcesCoaching18 https://t.co/BtDkmguOHS — Brian Williams (@BrianWWilliams) November 15, 2018

Matt Lisle (@CoachLisle)

As the University of Missouri baseball hitting coach, Matt Lisle not only offers hitting analysis but also some pretty wise words.

HS/College Athletes: When you're 25 you're going to realize that the people who demanded your best were also the ones who cared about you the most — Matt Lisle (@CoachLisle) October 31, 2018

Rowing Related (@RowingRelated)

It can be difficult to find timely, insightful news about rowing. Rowing Related does a great job covering the sport and should be required reading for every hopeful college rower.

Live now: The first installment of a new series with @PBC_potomacstar on the American club rowing experience—'A Modern Club Rower's Manifesto' https://t.co/qJ9Jkijm23 #rowingrelated pic.twitter.com/dxEkYXL1H3 — RowingRelated (@rowingrelated) April 25, 2018

Brandon Elliott (@ElliottSaysWhat)

Brandon Elliott serves as head coach of the national champion Virginia Wesleyan University softball program and regularly offers some very useful advice.

Outfielders: Catch the ball with one hand and on your glove side. Stop blocking your vision by catching on your arm side and worrying about being in a good position to throw. Your feet get you in a position to throw. Plus, one hand looks cooler. — Brandon Elliott (@ElliottSaysWhat) November 14, 2018

Bret McCormick (@ASGR1995)

A Division 1 women’s basketball assistant coach and a voter for the annual POY Naismith Trophy, coach McCormick shares plenty of information on women’s college basketball recruiting.

The 2019 Naismith High School Girl’s Basketball Watch List has been released.https://t.co/TnebNs6gvn watch list players are ranked on the App at https://t.co/Mfxl8m12zX — Bret McCormick (@ASGR1995) November 13, 2018

Covering both men’s and women’s hockey, USHCO is a great account for those who want to check in on the college hockey world.

With 13 first-place votes, @ECWomensHockey remains No. 1 in the #USCHO Division III Women’s Poll this week. No. 2 @CardinalsWHKY earns the other two first-place votes. pic.twitter.com/zvyqfILXJw — USCHO.com (@USCHO) November 12, 2018

Billing itself as the number 1 spot for college, youth, national team, club and high school soccer, Top Drawer provides insight on the college soccer scene.

Keep up with all of the latest commitments for each level of college soccer. https://t.co/NkGGMty22w — TopDrawerSoccer (@TopDrawerSoccer) November 15, 2018

When it comes to coverage of high school sports, MaxPreps has you covered.

These are your 2018-19 Preseason Top 100 High School Basketball Teams 👀 • California leads the way with 9 total teams

• LaMelo Ball's @SPIRE_Institute cracks top 50

• California: 9, Texas: 8, Georgia: 7https://t.co/d9OJMQA7vO pic.twitter.com/xlADCLtEMa — MaxPreps (@MaxPreps) November 8, 2018

Another trusted name in high school sports coverage, Rivals focuses on football and basketball.

⭐️ 5-Star Check-up: South ⬇️@ChadSimmons_ checks in on 2019 5-stars & has updates for each on "open," "looking" or "locked."

👉 Full Feature: https://t.co/Eg0finAdLt pic.twitter.com/EbsmeXNX7E — Rivals (@Rivals) November 15, 2018

Inside Lacrosse (@Inside_Lacrosse)

Covering college and professional lacrosse, Inside Lacrosse offers news on the sport and also publishes 11 issues per year.

18 top Division I coaches made up the staff at Saturday's @IglooLacrosse LI Elite 80, a mix of instructional work & games. Here's a look at some of the underclassmen that stood out (via @tyxanders): https://t.co/dvx8ILbNwl pic.twitter.com/b0fDQQCNRN — Inside Lacrosse (@Inside_Lacrosse) November 8, 2018

Gators Track & Field and Cross Country (@GatorsTF)

Want a behind-the-scenes look at one of the top track & field and cross country programs in the country? The University of Florida squad’s Twitter has you covered.

"Today’s objective was to race hard and see how we responded to adversity when faced with it. Both the men and the women came off the summer quite well and now we go back to work.” –@ChrisSolinsky #TougherTogether #GoGators 🐊👟https://t.co/EvoRWxTW6J — Gators Track and Field & Cross Country (@GatorsTF) September 8, 2018

You can be sure that the American Volleyball Coaches Association knows a thing or two about volleyball.

#NationalSigningDay is about way more than the location of your next volleyball season. It's where you'll be taking the next step into adulthood. making friends and memories you'll carry for the rest of your lives. — AVCA (@AVCAVolleyball) November 14, 2018

Five-Star Basketball has been hosting high-intensity basketball camps for boys and girls since 1966, and their Twitter feed offers plenty of game tips and inspirations.

Buddy Hield tries to get between 300-500 shots a day outside of practice. When he feels off, he'll push himself into the 500-700 range.🏀 pic.twitter.com/yITJyH7FbD — Five-Star Basketball (@5starbasketball) May 3, 2018

Front Rush (@FrontRush)

Front Rush help coaches recruit smarter through data, but a lot of their advice carries over to athletes as well.

Spread the word, coaches 👇 11 Things College Volleyball Coaches Look for From Recruits 🏐 https://t.co/pb1NkCMQPQ — Front Rush (@FrontRush) November 1, 2018

IMG Academy (@IMGAcademy)

The IMG Academy feed offers a closer look at some of the best high school athletes in the country.

Some @IMGATennis players got the chance to try out the Mind Gym today in our Performance Center – hope some make it back for our Tuesday and Thursday 6 pm open times! @DynavisionIntl @Fitlight pic.twitter.com/EtPRn7EXvA — IMGA Performance (@IMGAPerformance) September 14, 2018

Prep Hoops (@PrepHoops)

If you’re a hooper, Prep Hoops is a good account to follow for news on the basketball recruiting circuit.

4 F’s that defeat people: 1. Fear

2. Frustration

3. Fatigue

4. Failure How you deal with and overcome

these 4 F’s ultimately determines

your success in sport and life. (h/t @janssenleader) — Prep Hoops (@PrepHoops) October 29, 2018

