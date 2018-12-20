NCSA: Register Now for the Rivals Camp Series

USA TODAY High School Sports has a weekly column on the college recruiting process. Here, you’ll find practical tips and real-world advice on becoming a better recruit to maximize your opportunities to play at the college level. Nelson Gord is a former collegiate and professional ballplayer, successful high school head coach and founder of the largest travel baseball club in Illinois. Nelson is just one of many former college and professional players, college coaches and parents who are part of the Next College Student Athlete team. Their knowledge, experience and dedication, along with NCSA’s history of digital innovation and long-standing relationship with the college coaching community, helped create NCSA Team Edition, the free recruiting platform for club and high school coaches.

For high school football players looking to improve their skills while also getting some much-needed recruiting exposure, the Rivals Camp Series Presented by adidas presents a tremendous opportunity. The series consists of football-focused regional camps that are held annually and invite elite athletes who are in the hunt for a roster spot at an FBS program. They are also often paired with Rivals adizero Combines presented by adidas, free events where players can participate in NFL-style drills designed to give them verified stats used for college recruiting. Over the span of a weekend, participants can receive professional skills instruction, verified combine scores and potentially increase their star ranking and national rankings. Here’s a look at the upcoming 2019 dates and locations:

February 10: Las Vegas; Rivals combine only

Ed W. Clark High School; 4291 Pennwood Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89102

February 16, 17: Los Angeles; combine and camp

Cerritos College; 11110 Alondra Blvd, Norwalk, CA 90650

C.E. King High School; 8540 C E King Pkwy, Houston, TX 77044

Ted Hendricks Stadium; 4800 Palm Ave, Hialeah, FL 33012

Bryant Stadium; 1125 N Florida Ave, Lakeland, FL 33805

West Jefferson High School; 2200 8th St, Harvey, LA 70058

Coppell High School; 185 W Parkway Blvd, Coppell, TX 75019

McEachern High School; 2400 New MacLand Rd, Powder Springs, GA 30127

Nation Ford High School; 1400 A O Jones Blvd, Fort Mill, SC 29715

John Champe High School; 41535 Sacred Mountain St, Aldie, VA 20105

Saint Xavier High School; 600 W North Bend Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45224

Franklin High School; 500 Elizabeth Ave, Somerset, NJ 08873

College of DuPage; 425 Fawell Blvd, Glen Ellyn, IL 60137

East Saint Louis Senior High School; 4901 State St, East St. Louis, IL 62205

Rivals adizero Combines are free and open to all high school football players and offer the chance to use the same equipment that pros get to use at their combines. Drills include:

40-yard dash: Two runs, fastest time recorded

Shuttle run: Tests an athlete’s lateral quickness and explosion

Three-cone drill: Tests an athlete’s ability to change directions at a high speed

Vertical jump: Measures lower body explosion and power

Broad jump: Tests an athlete’s lower body explosion and strength

Performance experts will also be on site to record scores. These verified stats are important because college coaches like to see data verified by a third party. (Good thing Rivals uses the same equipment as the NFL Combine!) Last year, the combines saw record turnouts in virtually all cities and it’s highly recommended that you register early since space is limited.

Meanwhile, Rivals Camps are limited to the top players in the region. At the camp, players will get their photo taken, go through a warmup and participate in position-specific drills (QBs, RBs, WR/TEs, OLs, DLs, LBs and DBs) with experienced coaches before moving on to one-on-ones. Additionally, QBs will receive instruction to improve technique and demonstrate their skill levels in accuracy, velocity, downfield vision and ability to throw on the run. The entire event is supervised by position coaches who were former NFL and college coaches and assisted by high school coaches and former NFL players from the surrounding area.

So, for those looking to get verified combine results, compete at the highest level, get top-notch skills training, receive feedback and potentially get a big boost in recruiting exposure, the Rivals Camp Series can’t be beat. Register today!