NCSA: Why you should consider joining a new college sports team

Here, you'll find practical tips and real-world advice on becoming a better recruit to maximize your opportunities to play at the college level.

From coach turnover to newly created programs, college athletics always seem to be changing. In fact, 10 years ago, the NCAA recorded a total of 412,768 athletes participating in college sports. And today, there are more than 480,000 NCAA college-athletes.

More often than not, when high school athletes think about playing in college, they picture their dream school — the powerhouse you see on ESPN. But there are several opportunities out there, including D3 and NAIA, that offer roster spots. And each year, you’ll even find new college programs popping up looking for an entire team to recruit.

While joining a brand-new program comes with its own set of struggles as the coach is continuously trying to build and strengthen the team, it can also be an extremely rewarding experience. And for some student-athletes, it’s a great way to earn playing time and participate in college athletics. Here are a few reasons you may want to consider a newly-founded college sports program:

Roster spots are available

Whether you started the recruiting process late or are having a hard time getting interest from college coaches, you’ll increase your chances of getting recruited by considering new programs that have several roster spots available. These coaches work extremely hard to fill each spot and find recruits who are interested in joining a new team. If you’re the right fit athletically and academically, and you show the college coach your interest in their program, you may find them more responsive than other college coaches.

More playing time possible

New programs offer a unique experience in that they level the playing field for every athlete. It doesn’t matter if you’re a freshman or a junior — everyone is compared to equally when it comes to playing time. Established college programs, on the other hand, usually start upperclassmen and freshman need to work their way up. But new programs give you a pretty fair chance at earning your spot on the team. And if playing time is important factor in your college decision, this can be a great opportunity for you.

The coach has something to prove

It’s no secret college coaches are a dedicated, passionate group, especially coaches in new positions. Remember that unlike high school, college athletics is a business and the coach’s job is dependent upon the team’s performance. A coach starting from scratch and building a team is most likely someone who will be very invested in the school and program. Plus, being a part of the team’s foundation can be just as rewarding for student-athletes. You may also find yourself carrying the coach’s sentiment of having something to prove. And when the team is successful, it will feel even more worth it.

If you’re interested in learning more about new college programs, here are some that have popped up in the last couple of years.

Football

New in 2020

Madonna University (NAIA), Livonia, Mich.

New in 2019

Clarke University (NAIA), Dubuque, Iowa

Thomas University (NAIA), Miami Gardens, Fla.

New in 2018

Allen University (NAIA), Columbia, S.C.

Alvernia University (NCAA D3), Reading, Pa.

Indiana Wesley University (NAIA), Marion, Ind.

Keiser University (NAIA), West Palm Beach, Fla.

Lawrence Technological University (NAIA), Southfield, Mich.

Ottawa University-Arizona (NAIA), Surprise, Ariz.

University of New England (NCAA D3), Biddeford, Maine

Wrestling

Wrestling continues to grow across the country. Here are a few new programs:

Alderson Broaddus University, Philippi, W. Va.

Women’s wrestling

New in 2018

D2

Corban University in Salem, Oregon

Men’s wrestling

New in 2018

NAIA

Lander University, Greenwood, S.C.

Men’s wrestling

New in 2018

D2

University of Arkansas—Little Rock, Little Rock, Ark.

Men’s wrestling

New in 2018

D1

Colorado Mesa University, Grand Junction, Colo.

Women’s wrestling

New in 2018

D2

Presbyterian College, Clinton, S.C.

Men’s and women’s wrestling

New in 2018

D1

Other sports

Mary Baldwin University, Staunton, Va.

Men’s soccer, cross country, tennis and track and field

New in 2018 (recently transitioned to a co-ed institution)

Currently listed as club sports but hoping to move to D3 shortly

Goldy-Beacom College, Wilmington, Del.

Baseball

New in 2017

D2

University of Akron, Akron, Ohio

Baseball, Women’s Lacrosse

New in 2018

D1

Park University, Gilbert, Ariz.

12 new sports

New in 2018

NAIA

Erskine College, Due West, S.C.

Beach volleyball, track and field, acrobatics and tumbling

New in 2019

D2

University of Tennessee—Chattanooga, Chattanooga, Tennessee

Beach volleyball

New in 2019

D1

St. Francis College, Brooklyn, N.Y.

Women’s soccer

New in 2019

D1

Louisiana State University—Shreveport, Shreveport, La.

Women’s Soccer

New in 2017

NAIA

Michigan Bay College, Escanaba, Mich.

Baseball

New in 2018

Junior College

Gogebic Community College, Ironwood, Mich.

Baseball

New in 2018

Junior College

Boise State University, Boise, Idaho

Baseball

New in 2020

D1

Carnegie Mellon University, Pittsburgh

Softball

New in 2019

D3

Clemson University, Clemson, S.C.

Softball

New in 2020

D1

Mid Michigan College, Harrison, Mich.

Baseball and softball

New in 2019

Junior College

University of Michigan—Dearborn, Dearborn, Mich.

Baseball

New in 2017

NAIA

University of St. Thomas, Houston

Baseball

New in 2020

D3