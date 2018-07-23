Nebraska lands 4-star LB Nick Henrich, the in-state recruit it had to have

There’s a degree to which it hardly even matters which position four-star Burke (Neb.) football recruit Nick Henrich plays. Whether on the offensive line or secondary, Nebraska had to have his pledge, for a simple reason: He’s the best prospect in the state.

Landing the top dog under a new coaching regime is critical, and new Nebraska coach Scott Frost hit the home run he needed on Saturday, landing Henrich, one of the nation’s top-10 inside linebacker prospects.

For Henrich, the decision came down to his closeness with the new Nebraska coaching staff, and the respect he has for their work ethic and commitment to his own development.

“No disrespect to the old Nebraska staff at all, but I really don’ t think I would have gone there if they were still there,” Henrich told the Lincoln Journal-Star. “I didn’t know much about the new coaching staff when they got there. I just knew obviously they did great at Central Florida.

“Every single time (Nebraska linebackers coach Barrett Rudd) could (he was at Burke), to be honest. The whole staff is just all really genuine people and really good people. I believe in their process. It just seems like the perfect fit.”

By emerging as the right fit for Henrich, Frost’s staff is establishing itself as a potential fit for his classmates across the state. In a place with the relative scarcity of talent of Nebraska, that’s essentially important, both for 2019 and beyond.