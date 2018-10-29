Nebraska lands commitment from 4-star OT Bryce Benhart

Don’t look now, but Nebraska coach Scott Frost is picking up quite a recruiting roll.

The Cornhuskers added a pledge from 4-star offensive tackle Bryce Benhart of Lakeville North High School (Lakeville, Minn.) chose Nebraska on Sunday ahead of scholarship offers from Tennessee, Wisconsin, Michigan, Oklahoma, in-state Minnesota and Notre Dame, among others.

C O M M I T T E D‼️ #GBR pic.twitter.com/4myTBJjPKb — Bryce Benhart (@BenhartBryce) October 29, 2018

The All-America Bowl pick has a high school coach who puts his talents in perspective, particularly with regard to his size:

“He’s naturally larger than any other human that I’ve coached but he’s also a hard worker and extremely athletic because of his wrestling background,” Lakeville North football coach Brian Vossen told 247Sports. “He covers so much space for somebody to get around him. Sometimes just a one-armed shove takes them out.

“Most of the big-time linemen that have come out of Minnesota look a certain way. They carry 300 different than Bryce. He’s lean. You look at him and say you’re 305, you can be 380. I’m not saying people will ever want him to be that big. We have two other kids on the team over 300 and they look very different than Bryce. He’s still skinny.”

As for what swayed Benhart to Nebraska, it’s clear that the exuberance connected with Frost and his staff made a major impact on Benhart.

“They’re bringing in a different rodeo with this staff,” Benhart told 247Sports in the past. “A lot more energy. They’re bringing all that energy from UCF, the fast-paced offense. The one visit I had there with the coaching staff, I liked how their o-line coach does things, I like their schemes and everything. I like what Frost is like.”

Now Benhart will get a very up close and personal view of what Frost is like, for multiple years.