Nebraska lands pledge from 4-star Wash. ATH Darien Chase

Vancouver Union WR and DB Darien Chase (Photo: 247Sports) Photo: 247Sports

Football

One of the top recruits in the state of Washington has opted out of the Pac-12 — and the west coast entirely — for a spot in the Big Ten with Nebraska.

Darien Chase, a receiver and defensive back for Union High School in Vancouver, Wash., committed to the Cornhuskers as an athlete prospect on Thursday.

“I knew after I can home from the visit and still had that feeling of this was where I wanted to go,” Chase told 247Sports. “I told Coach (Troy) Walters and Coach (Scott) Frost and they were both fired up and excited.”

Interestingly, Nebraska was both the last school to offer the Washington native and the one farthest from his home near the Oregon border.

A consensus national top-20ish athlete prospect, Chase chose Nebraska over his fellow finalist, Boise State. In the end, Chase’s decision came down to where he felt more comfortable, with the impression he gained from a brief stay in Lincoln left him convinced it was where his future lies.

“I picked Nebraska because on that visit, it really felt like home,” said Chase. “I felt that I could see myself there for the next 4-5 years and the opportunities are endless.”

