Neshoba Central's Trae Embry voted ALL-USA girls coach of the year

Photo: Chris Todd, Clarion-Ledger

Neshoba Central (Philadelphia, Miss.) softball coach Trae Embry has been voted the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Girls Coach of the Year.

Embry led the Rockets to a perfect 34-0 record and they’ve now won 55 of their last 56 games. Neshoba Central was also crowned the Super 25 softball national champion.

Of the 15,217 votes cast, Embry earned 9,000. Hamilton Southeastern (Fishers, Ind.) track and field coach Julie Alano was second with 5,238 votes.

The other coaches included in the poll, which was comprised of the eight ALL-USA girls coaches of the year in the 2017-18 season, were: Mac Ford (lacrosse), Tom Resor (hockey), Bob Mackey (basketball), David Wolff (soccer), Dennis Burchill (golf), and Bret Almazan-Cezar (volleyball).

