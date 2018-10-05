New Hampshire HS asst. football coach arrested for felony burglary

An assistant football coach at a New Hampshire high school has been charged with felony burglary and has lost both his coaching position and his role as a public works foreman as a result.

As reported by Seacoastonline, Winnacunnet High School assistant football coach Dan Melican was charged with entering the office of South Hampton contractor Jamco Excavators, where he once worked, and stealing cash from the office. That alleged break-in brights with two counts of felony burglary and one count of misdemeanor theft for Melican, an offensive line coach who helped lead Winnacunnet to an undefeated season and Division I New Hampshire state title in 2017.

According to Seacoastonline, security cameras captured Melican entering the premises and taking money out of the office. Police were shown video of that undertaking and issued a warrant for the now-former coach, who surrendered peacefully.

School officials reportedly suspended Melican as soon as they learned of the charges against him, then officially dismissed him a day later on Thursday when more details emerged.

There has been no decision announced publicly about whether Winnacunnet will replace Melican this season. For now, the offensive line for the defending state champions will have to adapt on the fly without its leader.