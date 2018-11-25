New Jersey kicker sets state record in Non-Public Group 4 final

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – Angelo Guglielmello went out with a kick.

The kid known as “The Shoe” got a state title and a new state record all in one night.

The St. Joseph senior broke the New Jersey record for points by a kicker with 253 and completed his high school career in storybook fashion. His two field goals and one extra-point helped the Green Knights earn a 13-0 win over Bergen Catholic on Saturday in the Non-Public Group 4 final. The championship was the second in Guglielmello’s career and the program’s first since 2016. The bright lights at MetLife Stadium and the wet conditions didn’t take him off his game.

“Coming into this game, everybody was like, are you going to beat the record?” he said. “I tried not to think about it. If I didn’t beat the record and we still won the game, it wouldn’t make a difference for me. I’m just so happy for my team.”

The special teams made the difference Saturday night. Neither offense moved the ball all too well under heavy rain in East Rutherford, so Guglielmello was immediately called upon to do what he does best. He opened the scoring in the first quarter with a 35-yard field goal, one that put him alongside Ramapo’s Ricky Krautman (1998-2001) for the state record. A PAT and another 19-yard kick later in the half gave him the record all to himself.

“I tried to block it out,” Guglielmello said of the record. “I think I did a pretty good job. I told my holder and snapper to go out there and do what we always do. There was a lot of weight on our shoulders, but it is what it is.”

