New Jersey Little League park named after Al Leiter and family

BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, N.J. — The Moorage Avenue baseball park, home of the Berkeley Little League, is now “Leiter Baseball Park,” renamed at a Friday ceremony in honor of the Leiter family and the five brothers who all played in the Berkeley Little League.

Two of the five brothers, Al and Mark, made it to the major leagues, with Al Leiter spending 19 years in the majors including time with the New York Mets and New York Yankees. He has transitioned to the broadcast booth where he works for the YES Network and MLB Network.

Even with all of the experiences Al Leiter went through as a Major League pitcher, the World Series rings and the no-hitters, he has always remained close to his hometown.

“My past is who I am, our past is who we are,” Al Leiter said. “This was it, Berkeley Township, much of my life revolved around a baseball field.”

“If I can give back to fund cool places for the next generation of players to be proud of, that is a home run, or in my case a strikeout.”

“The Leiter name is virtually synonymous with baseball in Berkeley Township in recognition of all of the contributions of the Leiter family to the township and Little League,” Mayor Carmen Amato said.

Mark Leiter Sr. joked during his speech at the rededication that he has always been recognized in two ways. One being Al Leiter’s brother and more recently, as Mark Leiter Jr.’s father.

Leiter Sr. spent 11 years in the Majors and visits the Berkeley complex to watch his son throw bullpen sessions in the offseason.

Watch the video below to see Toms River native and Phillies prospect Mark Leiter Jr. speaks from Spring Training in Clearwater in 2016.

Leiter made a $100,000 donation 20 years ago which built the Moorage Avenue facility. Fast forward to 2018 and Berkeley Township Little League has a state of the art facility.

For more, visit the Asbury Park Press