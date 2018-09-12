New Jersey one step closer to adding girls state wrestling tournament

ROBBINSVILLE, N.J. — A ground-breaking move for scholastic wrestling in the state of New Jersey is all but reality after the NJSIAA Executive Committee unanimously approved a proposal to add a girls state wrestling tournament on a first reading Wednesday.

All that stands in the way of New Jersey becoming the 12th state and first in the northeast to have a girls scholastic tournament is for the Executive Committee to approve a second reading Oct. 8.

Before it went to the Executive Committee, the association’s Program Review also unanimously approved Wednesday. The association’s Wrestling Committee had previously approved the proposal unanimously.

The NJSIAA will also go with a Thursday, Friday, Saturday format for its individual wrestling tournament at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City for the next two years beginning this year with an option for a third year.

NJSIAA assistant director Bill Bruno, who oversees wrestling for the association, confirmed the change Wednesday.

That change and the decision to add the girls state tournament had been announced in June at the last Executive Committee meeting of the 2017-2018 school year.

They both came into sharper focus on Wednesday.

