New Maryland coach Mike Locksley delivers in recruiting, flips 4-star WR Isaiah Hazel from WVU

It didn’t take long for D.C. native and Maryland recruiting staple Mike Locksley to deliver in recruiting after being named the new Maryland head football coach.

Locksley, who most recently served as the Alabama offensive coordinator, was hired as the next head coach at Maryland on December 4. Less than two weeks later, one of the top prospects in the state of Maryland, four-star wide receiver Isaiah Hazel, announced he planned to join Locksley in Maryland.

That’s probably not a coincidence. Hazel, a Henry Wise (Md.) High School senior, was previously committed to West Virginia, but decided that he was better served staying close to home after Locksley, the 2018 Frank Broyles Award winner for top football assistant, agreed to join Maryland.

Hazel is a top-four overall prospect from the state of Maryland, and is one of just two wide receiver recruits in the Terps’ forthcoming class, and will expect to see time on the field and make an impact from the outset in College Park. He’s a Polynesian Bowl player who could be the first major domino to fall as Maryland looks to build a strong class in the final days before the start of the Early Signing Period.

Meanwhile, Locksley continues to work at Alabama as the Crimson Tide prepare for yet another date in the College Football Playoff.