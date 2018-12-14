New Maryland football coach Mike Locksley taps DeMatha coach as Terps RB coach

It’s very possible that the first, most important recruit new Maryland coach Mike Locksley added to the Terps won’t every play a down for the team.

As reported by the Washington Post, among other sources, longtime DeMatha Catholic (Hyattsville, Md.) football coach Elijah Brooks has agreed to join Locksley’s staff in College Park. Brooks is slated to serve as running backs coach on the new Maryland staff, ending an eight-year run as the Stags head coach in which his team won four straight WCAC titles between 2013-16.

There’s not much mystery behind what benefit Maryland sees from adding Brooks; in addition to providing leadership with one of the most prominent offensive position groups, Brooks will also reinforce the bonds to the local community, one of the key aspects that helped Locksley land the job.

For DeMatha, the loss of Brooks disrupts some of the continuity the program has long thrived on. He ascended to head coach in 2011 after serving as running backs coach for four years. He was only 27 when he first became Stags head coach; now he’s moving on at 35, and ready to make the leap at Maryland, where he’ll be surrounded by a number of his former charges, the 2018 Maryland roster featured 10 former DeMatha stars, including including running backs Anthony McFarland Jr. and Lorenzo Harrison III.

If that quota is maintained, Brooks will be accomplishing one of his major goals at Maryland.

For now, he has work to do; Maryland currently has the bottom recruiting class for the Class of 2019 in the Big Ten, even after the recent addition of Wise (Md.) wide receiver Isaiah Hazel. The good news? We haven’t hit the Early Signing Period yet. The bad news? That kicks off in just five days.