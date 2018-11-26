New No. 1! Allen (Texas) moves to top of Week 16 Super 25 Football Rankings

Our Week 16 Super 25 Football Rankings are out, and after another top-ranked team went down over the weekend, we’ve got a new No. 1 team in the land.

After winning a thriller over Rockwall to advance in the Texas 6A playoffs, powerhouse Allen High becomes the fourth team this season to ascend to the No. 1 spot in the Super 25, joining IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.), Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) and St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.). The win — which included some incredible highlight-reel plays from Chosen 25 wide receiver and Oklahoma commit Theo Wease Jr. — was buoyed by a stunning loss from then-No. 1 Bosco to then-No. 2 Mater Dei in the CIF Southern Section D1 Final, avenging Bosco’s rout of their Trinity League rivals a month earlier.

The Eagles’ journey ahead in the 6A playoffs is no pushover. They’ll next face The Woodlands (Conroe, Texas) in a Region 2 semifinal on Saturday. From there, any number of juggernauts could be on the dock, a murderer’s row that includes Duncanville, Southlake Carroll, Katy, Lake Travis and/or North Shore. But if they win out the rest of the way, they could be the first public high school to finish No. 1 in our Super 25 since Booker T. Washington (Miami) in 2013.

Elsewhere, St. Joseph Regional (Montvale, N.J.) debuts at No. 20, after getting revenge on rival Bergen Catholic (Oradell, N.J.) in Saturday’s Non-Public Group 4 State Championship, at MetLife Stadium. The Green Knights, after falling to Bergen (which was ranked as high as No. 5 this season) on Oct. 6, finished their season in the brutal North Jersey cauldron with a six-game win streak.

Christian Brothers (St. Louis) is the other team debuting this week, at No. 25, after beating Rockhurst (Kansas City, Mo.) for the Missouri Class 6 State Championship.

And with Christian Brothers’ debut, that makes the case for the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC) as pound-for-pound one of the nation’s toughest leagues. CBA is the sixth team on the schedule of No. 22 St. John’s College (Washington, D.C.) to see time in the Super 25, joining Good Counsel (Olney, Md.), Miami (Fla.) Central, Hoover (Ala.), Marietta (Ga.) and No. 19 Gonzaga College (Washington, D.C.). The 9-1 Cadets were a top-10 team nationally from the get-go, and stayed that way until their upset loss to Gonzaga in the WCAC semifinals earlier this month.