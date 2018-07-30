New Oak Hill transfer Kofi Cockburn wants to lead the country in rebounds

Just two days after landing the No. 1 overall player in the country, Cole Anthony, Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.) coach Steve Smith reeled in one of the country’s best bigs in 6-foot-11 center Kofi Cockburn, who will transfer from Christ the King (Middle Village, N.Y.) for his senior season.

“Kofi’s a throwback in that he knows he’s a center and wants to be a center,” Smith said. “He’s just a worker and he wants to be in the paint. Guys these days don’t even want to be labeled a center, but he knows who he is and he wants to be that best at that.”

Smith said that Cockburn impressed him early on by revealing to him a goal that Smith said he’d never heard before.

“He told me he wanted to lead the country in rebounds,” Smith said. “That was a new one. It just gives you an idea of his mindset. He’s gonna help us out a lot.”

Cockburn was dominant this summer for Renaissance (N.Y.) on the grueling Nike EYBL, averaging 15.8 points and 10.8 rebounds a game.

He recently cut his list of schools to 12: Cincinnati, Connecticut, Florida State, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, LSU, Oregon, Pittsburgh, South Carolina, St. John’s and Syracuse.

Cockburn and Anthony are just the latest addition for the Warriors; fellow transfers Chandler Lawson, Cam Thomas and Lynn Greer III will also suit up at Oak Hill next season once again putting it on the shortlist for national title favorites for 2019.

“We’ve had great teams in the past and we’re hoping that this team will be similar to one of those great teams,” Smith said. “We don’t sit around and talk about winning the national title; certainly we want to win it, but we want to win every game, every night. We take it one game at a time.”

