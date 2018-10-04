New York HS football team took a 28-0 lead ... in game's first minute

One western New York high school football team gave a new meaning to making quick work of an opponent.

Coaches often preach about getting off to a hot start. Livonia (N.Y.) High player likely received the same pregame words from their coach last Saturday, then promptly put those words into practice.

Somehow, someway, the Livonia Bulldogs scored 28 points in the first 59 seconds of Saturday’s game vs. Haverling (Bath, N.Y.).

How is that even possible? Well, you can see the whirlwind beginning to the game in the Hudl video below.

It was the perfect storm for one side, the perfect nightmare for the other. First, an opening kickoff TD. Then a forced fumble two plays later, followed by another TD and two-point conversion. From there, another turnover on the ensuing kickoff, followed by another TD soon after.

A nice pooch kick on the next kickoff, live ball, Livonia (4-1) ball again. One more score. 28-0 en route to a 48-0 halftime advantage, which held until the final score.

According to the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle, Livonia quarterback Ryan Lambert was 12-for-12 with 159 yards passing and four first-quarter passing touchdowns.

Blink, and you missed them.