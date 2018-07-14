Newest 5-star QB Spencer Rattler: 'I still have a lot of work to do'

After becoming the MVP quarterback of The Opening in Texas two weeks ago, Phoenix Pinnacle senior Spencer Rattler received his fifth star in the 247 Sports national composite rankings for the 2019 class this week.

Rattler, 6-foot-2, 180 pounds, is ranked 26 overall in the nation in the composite list, which averages rankings from other recruiting sites, such as Rivals and Scout. The top 32 in the nation receive five stars.

What does it mean to Rattler?

“I still have a lot of work to do,” he said. “It’s nice to have but I can’t let it get to my head like that.”

Rattler, who committed before his junior season to Oklahoma, is the only Arizona 2019 football player among the top 50 in the 247 Sports composite rankings. He is the No. 1-ranked prostyle quarterback in the nation in the 247 Sports composite rankings.

Read the rest of the story in the Arizona Republic