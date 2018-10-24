Newest Nebraska hoops commit D'Andre Davis: 'They have everything I need to excel at the next level'

Recruiting was just starting to take off for Lawrence Central junior D’Andre Davis. The 6-5 wing made his first official visit to Nebraska over the weekend and decided he had seen enough to make his decision. We caught up with Davis, who averaged a team-leading 13.3 points and 5.0 rebounds, on his commitment to the Cornhuskers.

Davis is ranked as a three-star recruit and the No. 203 national recruit on the 247sports composite for the 2020 class. The IndyStar has him ranked as the No. 5 in-state recruit in the class. Davis also had offers from Ball State, Bradley, Cleveland State, Evansville, Indiana State, IUPUI, Miami of Ohio and Southern Illinois.

Question: What was it about Nebraska and your visit that led to your commitment?

Answer: “The feeling when I was there was unbelievable, something I had never felt before. Everything was perfect, like I was joining another family. (Assistant coach Michael Lewis) and I had a deep conversation before I committed and he gave me a hug. I almost cried when I told the coaches. They have everything I need to excel at the next level.”

Q: When did it start to get serious with Nebraska?

A: “They started to recruit me more after my sophomore year. At the end of the summer, coach Lewis introduced himself and we talked more on the phone. I went to the elite camp in August and got to see the facilities and everything.”

Q: Did you have any idea that you might commit before taking your official visit?

A: “I didn’t have any expectations, per se. I didn’t think I was going to commit at first. But I knew I liked the school and it was one of the places I wanted to be. It was already going to be in my top five. I was building a relationship with the coaches that was getting stronger. After meeting the players and seeing the facilities again, I knew it was where I wanted to be.”

