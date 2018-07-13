USA Today Sports

Youth pastor helps prank Nick Saban, says he's the father of recruit

Youth pastor helps prank Nick Saban, says he's the father of recruit

Youth pastor helps prank Nick Saban, says he's the father of recruit

Youth pastor Matt Malone helped pull off one of the best prank calls in recent years earlier this month when he and Jesse McMurray of East Tennessee called Alabama football coach Nick Saban.

With Malone beside him, McMurray called Saban posing as a father of a kicker from Happy Valley, which is a small high school in Elizabethton, Tenn. McMurray asks when Alabama is going to have the kicker on campus for a visit.

The conversation is about two minutes long. Saban acknowledges that he is currently on vacation, which prompts McMurray to say he too is going on vacation to Myrtle Beach, S.C., in late July.

It is not known how the two acquired Saban’s phone number. Malone is a youth pastor at The Church at Indian Lake in Hendersonville, Tenn.

Youth pastor helps prank Nick Saban, says he's the father of recruit
