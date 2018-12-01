No. 1 2020 football prospect Bryan Bresee names his top six schools

Bryan Bresee is the No. 1 football recruit in the Class of 2020, according to both 247 Sports and ESPN’s rankings.

The 6-foot-5, 290-pound strong-side defensive end would be the grandest “get” in his class. With that being the case, it is little wonder that the list of his top six schools that Bresee released Friday on Twitter is a who’s who of college football royalty.

As you can see from the logos above, Bresee’s list consists of Alabama, Clemson, Michigan, Georgia, Ohio State and Penn State.

With 32 offers to choose from, getting it down to six is not an enviable task. One common thread of the six schools is that they have all been home to some of the most well-regarded defensive lines in the sport. Whether he lands in the ACC with Clemson, the SEC with Alabama or Georgia, or the Big Ten with Michigan, Ohio State or Penn State, Bresee is the kind of player a program can build around.

Now, we wait until Bresee eventually whittles the finalists down from six.