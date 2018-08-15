No. 1 2022 PG Dior Johnson to transfer to IMG Academy

Dior Johnson, widely regarded as the top point guard in the 2022 class, will transfer from Saugerties Senior (Ulster County, N.Y.) to IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) this year.

Thank you to all of the prep schools who recruited me but I have made my final decision and would like to announce that I will be joining the IMG Academy family beginning my 9th grade year✊🏽❤️GO ASCENDERS pic.twitter.com/sHWIjGxZaH — DiorJohnson_🎈🤘🏽 (@Dior_johnson23) August 15, 2018

Johnson racked up 1,098 points in just two varsity seasons and averaged 31.1 points, 3.5 steals, 3.1 assists and 4.6 rebounds last season as an eighth grader.

Johnson already has offers from Memphis, TCU, LSU, Ole Miss, DePaul and Georgia Tech.

The Ascenders are on a shortlist of teams favored to challenge for the GEICO Nationals title this season with a squad that includes Noah Farrakhan, Lester Quinones, Josh Green, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Armando Bacot, among others.

