USA Today Sports

No. 1 2022 PG Dior Johnson to transfer to IMG Academy

No. 1 2022 PG Dior Johnson to transfer to IMG Academy

Boys Basketball

No. 1 2022 PG Dior Johnson to transfer to IMG Academy

Dior Johnson, widely regarded as the top point guard in the 2022 class, will transfer from Saugerties Senior (Ulster County, N.Y.) to IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) this year.

Johnson racked up 1,098 points in just two varsity seasons and averaged 31.1 points, 3.5 steals, 3.1 assists and 4.6 rebounds last season as an eighth grader.

Johnson already has offers from Memphis, TCU, LSU, Ole Miss, DePaul and Georgia Tech.

The Ascenders are on a shortlist of teams favored to challenge for the GEICO Nationals title this season with a squad that includes Noah Farrakhan, Lester Quinones, Josh Green, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Armando Bacot, among others.

Follow Jason Jordan on Twitter: @JayJayUSATODAY

, , Boys Basketball

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usat.ly/2vNi8Up
No. 1 2022 PG Dior Johnson to transfer to IMG Academy
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.