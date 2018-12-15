USA Today Sports

No. 1 Chosen 25 DE Kayvon Thibodeaux commits to Oregon, over Alabama

Photo: Kelvin Kuo, USA TODAY Sports Images

No. 1 Chosen 25 DE Kayvon Thibodeaux commits to Oregon, over Alabama

Football

No. 1 Chosen 25 DE Kayvon Thibodeaux commits to Oregon, over Alabama

Kayvon Thibodeaux commits to Oregon. (Photo: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports Images)

No. 1 Chosen 25 player Kayvon Thibodeaux is headed to Eugene, Oregon.

He announced Saturday that he has committed to the Oregon Ducks.

In Thibodeaux, Oregon gets a 6-foot-5, 230-pound beast at defense end whose quickness and agility allows him to move around and power through double- and triple-teams.

MORE:

Thibodeaux reflects on his senior year

Thibodeaux discusses final four schools

Oregon Visit

Florida State Visit

Alabama Visit

Thibodeaux helped lead Oaks Christian High School (Westlake Village, Calif.) to a 12-1 record behind stifling defense.

He was perhaps at his best statistically as a junior, posting 99 total tackles, 28 tackles for loss and 20 sacks. This year, Oaks Christian would often pull him when the score got out of hand and Thibodeaux recorded 54 tackles, 19 tackles for los and 18 sacks.

Meanwhile, he got his body into college shape working out with elite trainer Travelle  Gaines.

Prior to his commitment, Oregon’s 2019 recruiting class already ranked first in the Pac-12 and was No. 7 nationally behind a group largely made up of California kids.

Thibodeaux is the shining medal to show the success the program has in recruiting to the state just south. He is the program’s first five-star recruit since Canton Kaumatule in 2015, a player who later transferred to UCF.

The Ducks hope Thibodeaux can bring more.

After posting seven consecutive 10-plus win seasons from 2009 through 2014, the Ducks haven’t hit the double-digit mark since. Despite that, they have largely remained competitive, only missing one bowl since 2005.

The team went 8-4 this season and is looking for the piece to get them back to the premier bowls former head coaches Chip Kelly and Mark Helfrich and quarterback Marcus Mariota led them to several years ago.

Thibodeaux could be key to that mix.

, , , , , , , ALL-USA, Chosen 25, Football

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usatodayhss.com/2018/no-1-chosen-25-de-kayvon-thibodeaux-commits-to-oregon
No. 1 Chosen 25 DE Kayvon Thibodeaux commits to Oregon, over Alabama
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.