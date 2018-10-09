Chosen 25 No. 1 overall Kayvon Thibodeaux to visit Oregon on Saturday

Defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux, the No. 1 player in the 2019 Chosen 25 list, will visit Oregon over the weekend, he tweeted.

Oregon see you Saturday🦆🦆🦆 — kayvon thibodeaux (@kayvonT8) October 8, 2018

It will be his third visit, as he checked out Alabama and Florida State in September.

Thibodeaux, from Oaks Christian (Westlake Village, Calif.), told USA TODAY in June that those three programs, Florida and USC round out his top five.

Seven games through the season, Thibodeaux has amassed nine tackles for loss, nine sacks, three forced fumbles and three passes defended.

If Oregon makes a good impression on Thibodeaux, it could improve an already stellar recruiting class. The 2019 group includes 13 four-star commits, per 247 Sports, and is the No. 4 class in the nation.

The Ducks are hoping the 6-foot-5, 230-pound senior will be the first five-star football player to commit to Oregon since Canton Kaumatule in 2016.