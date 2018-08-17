No. 1 football recruit Kayvon Thibodeaux comes up big in season-opening win

Oaks Christian (Westlake Village, Calif.) defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux, the top high school football player in the country, put out a call to action to get fans to pack the stands for his season opener against Chaminade (West Hills, Calif.) on Thursday night.

If you follow me or a fan of me I would love to see you at our opening Game!!!!! Tomorrow at 7:30 @ oaks Christian. — kayvon thibodeaux (@kayvonT8) August 16, 2018

He and the Lions certainly didn’t disappoint, rolling to 31-13 win over the Eagles.

But the night wasn’t devoid of drama; Lions fans let out a collective gasp early in the first half when Thibodeaux was reportedly slow to get up after diving for a tackle.

He eventually walked off the field on his own.

Football: Silence overcomes Oaks crowd as Kayvon Thibodeaux is slow to get up after a diving tackle attempt. Chaminade's TE Brady grossly clapping at injury. Kayvon walks off field, appears to be OK. — Jonathan Andrade (@J_Andrade_) August 17, 2018

In the end a Thibodeaux-led defense came up with big stops late secure the win, including a spirited goal line stand in the fourth quarter.

Checkout the video below to see what the Chaminade frontline had to deal with all night; Thibodeaux literally flings an offensive lineman out of the way with one hand.

If that’s any indication of what he’s got in store for his high school finale season he won’t have to ask fans to pack the stands anymore.

