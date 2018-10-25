No. 1 Wisconsin basketball player Deontay Long released from jail

Deontay Long is coming home.

Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Pedro Colon released the Washington High School (Milwaukee, Wis.) basketball standout Monday after Long served six months of a 12-month jail term for his role in an armed robbery that took place in June 2017.

The release came during a review hearing in which Colon, as part of the release, required Long to earn A’s and B’s in his classes as well as to stay away from negative influences.

If Long fails to meet those standards when Colon reviews the case in January, Long will be required to serve three more months in jail.

“I need you to stay focused, not just on basketball, but on you and your grades and all the people around you, so that they’re safe and you’re safe,” Colon said.

Long’s release is the latest chapter of a situation that started when he and a group of teenagers robbed a sandwich delivery driver of $140. The then-17-year-old was charged as an adult for the Class C felony.

Per Milwaukee Public Schools’ athletic code, Long, 18, sat out 25 percent of his next athletic season, cross country, and with the exception of games played out of state, was available to play for the Purgolders basketball team as the case worked its way through the courts.

The case eventually drew wider attention as Washington reached the state tournament and Long, who awaited sentencing after a guilty plea in January, continued to play.

The 6-foot-5 guard/forward averaged 29 points, seven rebounds and seven assists per game and received a number of honors, including City Conference player of the year, first-team all-area by the Journal Sentinel and all-state recognition from the Associated Press and Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association.

He is ranked the No. 1 player in Wisconsin and No. 57 small forward nationally by 247 Sports.

“I’ve learned a lot,” Long told the judge during the hearing. “I learned that education comes first before anything and I just hope that I can get out, finish school and make my family proud.”

