No. 18 Chandler, RB DeCarlos Brooks dominate in Ariz. 6A state final

DeCarlos Brooks slices through Gilbert Perry’s defense and Chandler celebrates another 6A football championship.

With Brooks running for 149 yards and three touchdowns in the first half, then delivering a 58-yard scoring dagger in the third quarter, Chandler rolled to its third consecutive state title with a 65-28 rout Saturday night at Sun Devil Stadium.

“I stayed locked in, focused all week,” Brooks said. “I saw it in my teammates. They were locked in on the offensive and defensive side.”

This has been the same script played out for three years, as Brooks became Chandler’s third 2,000-yard rusher in three years. Two years ago, T.J. Green ran for more than 2,000 yards. Last year, Drake Anderson ran for more than 2,000 yards.

Brooks went over the 2K mark in the first half on Saturday, then shifted momentum quickly back to Chandler in the third quarter after Perry opened the half with Jaden Burns running 33 yards for a score that cut Chandler’s lead to 27-14.

Brooks found a huge seam between the tackles and ran untouched 58 yards to make it 34-14.

Game over.

