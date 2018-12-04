No. 25 Centennial (AZ), Eastside Catholic (WA) accept bids to play in the GEICO Bowl Series

Two of the four spots in the GEICO State Champions Bowl Series have officially been taken; Centennial High School (Peoria, Ariz.) and Eastside Catholic High School (Sammamish, Wash.) have accepted bids to square-off in the event at Centennial on Dec. 22 at 10:30 p.m. on ESPNU.

The GEICO Bowl Series features two matchups between state champions in their respective state. The other matchup, of which the teams and location have yet to be determined, will also be played on Dec. 22 at 7:30 p.m. on ESPNU.

Last year, St. Frances Academy (Baltimore) and Chandler (Ariz.) won the two games in the GEICO Bowl Series.

In a rematch of last year’s state title game, Centennial rolled Notre Dame Prep (Scottsdale, Ariz.) 60-7 on Dec. 1 to complete the perfect 14-0 season.

2nd Quarter begins with AJ Jackson returning a punt for 80-yards for a TD. Three plays later, ND Prep QB throws his second INT, a Pick-6 to Jackson, who runs it back for a TD. Extra points were good. Score is 21-0. #azhsfb pic.twitter.com/QtaHVjFTQY — Dana Scott (@iam_DanaScott) December 1, 2018

The win earned Centennial the No. 25 spot in the latest USA Today Super 25 rankings.

Eastside Catholic (12-1) knocked off O’Dea High School (Seattle) 31-13 on Nov. 30 to capture its third state title in the last decade.

The final two teams in this year’s GEICO Bowl Series will be announced over the next week.

