JERSEY CITY — There will be a new No. 1 in the USA TODAY NETWORK New Jersey rankings next week.

Bergen Catholic, the reigning No. 1, turned the ball over several times in the second half, allowing St. Peter’s Prep to run away with a 34-7 victory.

Cody Simon put the game out of reach with a 65-yard interception return for a touchdown with 6:33 left in the game.

The Marauders turned the tables on the Crusaders, who won this matchup in last year’s Non-Public Group 4 title game by a 44-7 score.