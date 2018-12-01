No. 7 Sierra Canyon (CA) impressive in front of Kendall Jenner

At any other school, anywhere in the country, Kendall Jenner attending a basketball game would cause the type of pandemonium that could make finishing the game nearly impossible.

At Sierra Canyon School (Chatsworth, Calif.) it’s a typical Friday night.

Jenner, who is one of the stars of “Keeping up with the Kardashians,” was a cheerleader for the Trailblazers when she attended school there back in 2011.

She’s just one in a long line of Hollywood A-Listers who have either attended or sent their kids to the swanky private school, which sits roughly 22 miles north of Hollywood.

Kevin Hart, Anthony Anderson, Will Smith, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Jamie Foxx and Berry Gordy, among many other athletes and entertainers, have sent their kids to Sierra Canyon.

Jenner also attended a game at Sierra Canyon last year, as did her brother-in-law Kanye West.

The Trailblazers, who are ranked No. 7 overall in the USA Today Super 25, didn’t disappoint in their 76-43 win over Granada Hills High School (Los Angeles).

