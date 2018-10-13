No. 8 Lake Travis (Texas) fans have best chant, but Westlake scores upset

There are few things better than high school student fan sections getting chippy and clever. The visiting crew from Super 25 No. 8 Lake Travis (Austin, Texas) played that up to its full extent during Friday’s Austin face-off with fellow traditional power Westlake.

The Lake Travis student section's response to a Westlake video board announcement honoring Drew Brees. Baker only has 71,265 NFL passing yards to go! pic.twitter.com/nL2sRA4tCl — Jeff Barker (@JeffBarker_) October 13, 2018

During the game, a Westlake video board made a congratulatory announcement honoring Westlake alum Drew Brees setting the NFL passing record on Monday night. The Lake Travis fan section immediate saw an opportunity and pounced on it, responding with a perfectly timed “Baker Mayfield” retort; Mayfield played high school football at Lake Travis.

As CBS Austin reporter Jeff Barker noted, Mayfield still has plenty of work to do to catch Brees. He’s currently 71,265 NFL passing yards behind the all-time leader. That doesn’t mean the Lake Travis fans have any doubts he’ll get there. They just may want to pace themselves on the chants.

Unfortunately for the Cavs, the favored Lake Travis natives couldn’t keep up with Westlake’s offense or pace at home, with the Chaps rolling to a stunning 44-14 upset.

Taylor Anderson again from 28 yards!! Westlake may have just put the nail in the coffin⚰️ Chaparrals 41

Lake Travis 14

6:13 left@TheOldCoach pic.twitter.com/oFXNTXbxTa — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisTOC) October 13, 2018

The loss ends any real shot at a national title for Lake Travis while simultaneously ramping up Westlake’s hopes for a deep run of its own in the state playoffs, three years after current Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger led a charge to the state title game.

Will there be more Westlake magic this year? Or will Lake Travis get the last laugh in the state playoffs? The fans for both squads will be there to let us know how it turns out, with a little bit of wit mixed in, we’re sure.