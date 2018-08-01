North Carolina football player filmed saying 'N word' has team in hot water

A North Carolina football player finds himself in deep hot water after a recording on social media shows him using the “N-word” and making a sexist remark.

Now those comments are threatening the season ahead for the Jordan High School per a report from the Durham Herald Sun.

“People are pretty upset, and they want something to be done,” Aminah Jenkins, the Jordan student body president who has known the student in question since elementary school, told the Herald Sun. “Our main concern is not his political views, it’s his views toward women and his use of the N-word that’s the main concern. That’s what’s got people so upset.”

Jenkins herself captured the video and re-distributed it across Twitter. You can see it here, but beware that it contains both a racial epithet and derogatory language.

Among potential retaliatory measures, at least one group of students is demanding that the students involved in the video not be allowed to play football or lacrosse — the sports played by the senior in the video — during their final high school seasons. If they do continue to play, Jenkins plans to lead a student boycott of each team’s contests.

The social media video emerges at a time when famous MLB players have come under increased scrutiny for offensive tweets they sent during their own high school years.

Jordan, for one, isn’t willing to write off the video as a youthful indiscretion, at least not entirely.

“I’ve never awoken and marginalized and offended an entire group of people,” Jenkins told the Herald Sun.