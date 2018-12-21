North Carolina quietly won Early Signing Day with this Twitter announcement

Based on sheer numbers, there is always bound to be a player or two with a unique name who signs to play football with a Division I FBS football program. This year that player happened to pick North Carolina, and the Tar Heels made the most of his decision.

Storm Duck — yes, that is his real name — is a three-star cornerback from Boiling Springs (S.C.) High School with a five-star name. He picked North Carolina ahead of offers from West Virginia, Temple, Charlotte, Appalachian State, Army and a handful of other programs.

Yet it isn’t just Duck’s name that won the day. It’s how UNC announced his arrival. See for yourself:

Let it be known that Storm Duck may be the first-ever all emoji signing day announcement. It’s too early to know how Duck will integrate in with the Tar Heels program, but he was probably the most exciting new member of the program on Wednesday, at least until quarterback Sam Howell flipped his commitment from Florida State at his announcement.

Sure, Howell may eventually have a more direct impact on the long term future of the program, but where’s his storm cloud emoji? Precisely.