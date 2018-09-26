USA Today Sports

North Carolina runner dies after suffering seizure during race

Photo: Funds for Samantha GoFundMe

North Carolina runner dies after suffering seizure during race

Girls Track and Field

North Carolina runner dies after suffering seizure during race

A cross country runner and marching band member at Union Pines High School in North Carolina died Sunday after collapsing at a meet in Charlotte, according to ABC11.

Senior Samantha Davis had a seizure and went into cardiac arrest at the meet on Saturday. She was taken to the hospital, where she died around 12:30 a.m.

The cross country team and marching band tweeted in memory of Davis on Sunday.

Davis’ mother, Rebecca Davis, had previously said that a softball-related injury in 2016 resulted in an epilepsy diagnoses and seizures, per the Associated Press.

Davis suffered an apparent seizure around the 4k mark of the 5k, according to The Pilot.

Some cross country teams dedicated 1k of their runs to Davis, for the final stretch she was unable to finish.

A GoFundMe for Davis’ family had a goal of $2,000 to help pay for expenses.

As of 8 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday evening, the fundraiser had exceeded 10 times the goal. More than $20,000 had been raised from 487 total contributions.

Union Pines students conducted a memorial service for Davis on Tuesday.

, , , , Girls Track and Field

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usat.ly/2zuq4fS
North Carolina runner dies after suffering seizure during race
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.