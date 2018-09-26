North Carolina runner dies after suffering seizure during race

A cross country runner and marching band member at Union Pines High School in North Carolina died Sunday after collapsing at a meet in Charlotte, according to ABC11.

Senior Samantha Davis had a seizure and went into cardiac arrest at the meet on Saturday. She was taken to the hospital, where she died around 12:30 a.m.

The cross country team and marching band tweeted in memory of Davis on Sunday.

So incredibly thankful for Samantha and the impact that she had on our team. She will me missed immensely. — Union Pines XC/TF (@UnionPinesXC) September 24, 2018

Now is the time…

To grieve.

To remember.

To tell the stories that make people smile, and maybe even cry. Most importantly, now is the time to show support. Help Your Marching Vikings show their support by wearing Union Pines Blue to their first competition on September 29t… pic.twitter.com/L0Rjmm5CDu — UPHS Marching Viking (@UPHS_Band) September 23, 2018

Davis’ mother, Rebecca Davis, had previously said that a softball-related injury in 2016 resulted in an epilepsy diagnoses and seizures, per the Associated Press.

Davis suffered an apparent seizure around the 4k mark of the 5k, according to The Pilot.

Some cross country teams dedicated 1k of their runs to Davis, for the final stretch she was unable to finish.

Running an Extra 1k today in honor of @UnionPinesXC‘s Samantha Davis. Thoughts and prayers to her family and team during this tragic time. #1kforsamanthadavis #SamanthaStrong pic.twitter.com/sPtzrayEBA — Hunt CC & Track (@Hunt_CC_Track) September 24, 2018

A GoFundMe for Davis’ family had a goal of $2,000 to help pay for expenses.

As of 8 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday evening, the fundraiser had exceeded 10 times the goal. More than $20,000 had been raised from 487 total contributions.

Union Pines students conducted a memorial service for Davis on Tuesday.