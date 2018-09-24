North Carolina playoff schedule altered in wake of Hurricane Florence

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association announced a number of athletic schedule changes Monday, including an extra week of the high school football regular season and a later ending date to the playoffs.

The decision comes in the wake of Hurricane Florence, which has forced many students in the eastern part of the state to remain out of school.

“In light of the devastation caused by Hurricane Florence and the resulting aftermath, the NCHSAA Board of Directors approved changes to the playoff schedule and calendar for fall sports,” the NCHSAA wrote in an email to schools.

The football regular season will be extended by one week, meaning the final regular season games will be played Nov. 9. Seeding will be announced Nov. 10.

No football teams from WNC missed games due to the storm, with the exception of Murphy High School, which will not make up its Week 5 game against the Greenville Raptors.

“We’ll basically have another open week before the beginning of the playoffs,” Reynolds High School coach Shane Laws said. “It’s not ideal, but those guys in the East didn’t ask for a hurricane to hit them. We’re happy to accommodate for them. It’s the not knowing what is next that will be hard, especially for those teams on the bubble.”

The first round of the playoffs begin Nov. 16 with the state championships set for Dec. 14 and 15. Sites for the games have yet to be determined.

The boys soccer regular season has also been extended by two days with the seeding date moved to Oct 31.

First round games will be played Nov. 3 and second round games Nov. 6

The regional round will begin Nov. 13 and the state championships will remain on their original date, Nov. 17.

Volleyball teams in areas affected by Hurricane Florence are permitted to exceed the weekly limitation, playing a maximum of five matches per week. Daily limitations remain unchanged, though.

The seeding has been moved up four days to Oct. 22. First-round games will be played Oct. 23.

The deadline for girls golf was moved up six hours to 9 p.m. Oct. 10 and cross country’s deadline to report was also moved up to 9 p.m. Oct. 19.

From the NCHSAA:

Girls Golf

Reporting Deadline: 9 p.m. Oct. 10 (changed from 3 p.m.)

Regional Championships: Oct. 15 (no change)

State Championships: Oct. 22-23 (no change)

Cross Country

Reporting Deadline: 9 p.m. Oct. 19 (changed from 3 p.m.)

Regional Championships: Oct. 27 (no change)

State Championships: Nov. 3 (no change)

Girls Tennis

Individual Regional Championships: October 19th-20th (no change)

Individual State Championships: October 26th-27th (no change)

Dual-Team reporting deadline: October 15th (no change)

Dual-Team State Championships: November 3rd (no change)

Volleyball

Prior to 11:59 p.m. Oct. 20, teams affected by the hurricane are permitted to exceed the weekly limitation — maximum of five matches per week; however, daily limitations remain unchanged

Seeding: Oct. 22 (changed from Oct. 18)

First Round: Oct. 23

Second Round: Oct. 25

Third Round: Oct. 27

Fourth Round: Oct. 30

Semifinals: Nov. 1

State Championship: Nov. 3 (no change)

Boys Soccer

Seeding: Oct. 31 (changed from Oct. 29)

First Round: Nov. 3

Second Round: Nov. 6

Third Round: Nov. 8

Fourth Round: Nov. 10

Regionals: Nov. 13

State Championship: Nov. 17 (no change)

Football

Last Regular Season Play date: Nov. 9 (changed from Nov. 2)

Seeding: Nov. 10 (changed from Nov. 3)

First Round: Nov. 16

Second Round: Nov. 23

Third Round: Nov. 30

Regionals: Dec. 7

State Championships: Dec, 14-15 (changed from Dec. 8)

(Sites to be determined)