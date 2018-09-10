North Pole (Ak.) football coach on leave during investigation

A high school football coach at one of the nation’s best named schools has been placed on leave during the middle of the season, and no one outside the administration has any idea why he’s not coaching.

As reported by the Anchorage Daily News and Alaska NBC affiliate KTVF, North Pole football coach Dennis Diviney has been placed on administrative leave during an ongoing investigation into the program. Officials from the Fairbanks North Star Borough School district have thus far steadfastly refused to discuss further details about the case, though they acknowledge that his suspension is connection to a personnel issue, and tacitly acknowledged that it was sparked by a complaint against him, via a quote from North Star Borough Superintendent Karen Gaborik to KTVF.

“(North Star Borough School District officials)take all complaints regarding staff seriously, and investigate each allegation,” Gaborik told KTVF.

Diviney’s departure occurs just as the team was set to open conference play. It has been a rough season for the Patriots, who fell to 0-5 following Friday’s 43-6 loss to Palmer under a pair of Diviney’s assistants (though it was not revealed which assistants), who are slated to fill in for him until he is brought back or dismissed.