Northern Highlands takes over top spot in Super 25 girls fall soccer rankings

For the third week in a row, there’s a new team atop the Super 25 girls fall soccer ranking from the United Soccer Coaches.

Northern Highlands (Allendale, N.J.) is the new No. 1 team, bumping Portland Jesuit—last week’s No. 1—to the second spot. Loveland (Ohio) dropped to No. 3, followed by Newton South (Mass.) and McDonogh (Owings Mills, Md.).

Eleven newcomers entered this week’s rankings, led by No. 11 Hingham (Mass.). Others new to the rankings are: No. 13 Eastern (Voorhies, N.J.), No. 14 Puyallup (Wash.), No. 15 Minnetonka (Minn.), No. 17 Champlain Valley Union (Hinesburg, Vt.), No. 19 Syracuse (Utah), No. 20 Cumberland Valley (Mechanicsburg, Pa.), No. 21 Franklin (Tenn.), No. 22 Medina (Ohio), No. 23 Bridgewater-Raritan (N.J.), and No. 24 LaSalle Academy (Providence, R.I.).