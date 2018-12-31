Northwestern commit hopes to show in-state Michigan, MSU what they missed

Walled Lake Western star Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen will mark Michigan and Michigan State football games on his calendar when he’s playing for Northwestern over the next four to five years.

Yaseen, considered one of the smoothest high school wide receivers in Michigan for the class of 2020, committed to the Wildcats over the weekend.

He received just mild interest from the in-state powers.

Yaseen said he gets a chance to enjoy both worlds by picking Northwestern.

“It’s a great academic school and it’s a football program on the rise,” Yaseen said Sunday night. “It wasn’t anything particular they said to me. I just thought it was a good place for me to further my education and my football career. I’m just looking at it from the perspective that it’s the best of both worlds. I get to play football for an up-and-coming program.

“I just looked at the situation. They talked about some of the qualities I have as a receiver and how they can use me in their offense. I can separate from defensive backs, tracking the deep ball and pretty much getting open.”

Despite being double-teamed for most of the season, Yaseen caught 53 passes for 967 yards and seven touchdowns.

He also intercepted three passes but added: “I doubt if I’ll be playing defense at Northwestern. If I have to I will. I think they’ll put me outside.”

At 6-foot-1 and 180 pounds, Yaseen joins Farmington Hills Harrison star Roderick Heard, who be in Northwestern’s class of 2019. The school is also after Cameron Martinez, the Muskegon junior quarterback who has been offered by U-M as a slot receiver/defensive back.

247Sports Composite had Yaseen rated as the 88th-best wide receiver in the country and the 13th-best player in Michigan’s class of 2020. He had a total of 21 offers, but none from MSU or U-M.

“At this point it doesn’t matter; I have a chip on my shoulder because of that,” Yaseen said of the lack of interest. “When it comes down to it, it’ll make me a better player.”