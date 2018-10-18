Notre Dame commit Jay Bramblett looks forward to taking in the experience at All-American Bowl

Hillcrest (Tuscaloosa, Ala.) High School punter Jay Bramblett received his All-American Bowl jersey Thursday at his school as part of the All-American Bowl Selection Tour presented by American Family Insurance.

“It’s unbelievable. The people at my school and all my friends and family, the support they have given, it’s just a great opportunity for me.”

The 6-2, 175-pound punter is the 2nd-ranked punter in the country, according to 247Sports and will join fellow Irish commit NaNa Osafo-Mensah at the All-American Bowl.

MORE: All-American Bowl Selection Tour

When asked about committing to Notre Dame over his home state teams Alabama and Auburn, Bramblett says, “I’m excited. I think I am where I need to be”.

The All-American Bowl is scheduled for Jan. 5 in the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas and will be televised live on NBC at 1 p.m. EST.