Notre Dame commit NaNa Osafo-Mensah excited for All-American Bowl, 100 percent committed to Irish

Nolan Catholic High School (Fort Worth, Texas) defensive end Na Na Osafo-Mensah has been committed to Notre Dame since May and unlike most elite prospects who are committed to college, he’s not entertaining any other schools.

“I’m 100 percent focused on Notre Dame,” Osafo-Mensah said. “No one else.”

He reiterated his commitment to the Fighting Irish on Thursday when the All-American Bowl Selection Tour presented by American Family Insurance stopped by his school and presented him with his game jersey.

The All-American Bowl, formerly the U.S. Army All-American Bowl, is scheduled for Jan. 5 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, and will be televised live on NBC at 1 p.m. EST.

“This is one of the best games out there so to be able to be a part of it is big for me,” Osafo-Mensah said. “I know it’s gonna be fun.”

MORE: All-American Bowl Selection Tour

Still, for now, Osafo-Mensah is putting thoughts of future fun on the backburner, he’s solely focused on winning a state title for the Vikings.

“I feel like we can get it done,” Osafo-Mensah said. “We’re all really stepping it up in the postseason and we all know what we have to do to get it done.”

Follow Jason Jordan on Twitter: @JayJayUSATODAY