Now 6-foot-4, 355-pound lineman Sama Pa'Ama is kicking off, too

Sama Pa’Ama is one of the top recruits in the state of Hawaii. He is a Washington commit, one of the nation’s top-rated defensive tackles, and a two-way starter at Kaimuki High in Honolulu.

Actually, better make that a three-way starter, because Pa’Ama is tearing up the field as his team’s placekicker on kickoffs.

Pa’Ama, a Polynesian Bowl commit, showcased his new talents during his team’s season opener against Honolulu rival Kalan’i. The final score was 49-0, but it was Pa’Ama’s kick and hustle down the field that rightfully earned the most attention. The senior not only gave the ball a boot, he raced down the field and attempted to make the tackle, too.

No, the tackle didn’t take, but it was the effort that counts, and Pa’Ama certainly made that.

For now, Pa’Ama is focused on his senior season with Kaimuki, though he does have plenty to be excited about in the years ahead with Washington.

“When I got there, man, they told me they were looking at the next Vita Vea,” Paama told 247Sports. “I haven’t let that get to my mind, but obviously it’s great to hear coaches think so highly of me. They think I’ll be an impact player on the defensive line.

“It’s colder there than what I’m used to. The weather is way different — I’m an island boy. But they call it dawg weather there and we’re bulldogs over here, so I know I’ll be ready for it.”