Now on Supreme Court, Brett Kavanaugh is back coaching middle school girls basketball

Well, that didn’t take long.

After briefly stepping aside from coaching his daughter’s middle school team while he was under consideration for the Supreme Court, Justice Brett Kavanaugh is back behind a bench, helping coach the girls basketball team at Blessed Sacrament School, a kindergarten through eighth grade school where his younger daughter is a player. As reported by the Washington Post, the newly investured Supreme Court justice was spotted coaching the Blessed Sacrament team at the Turkey Shootout tournament in Hyattsville, Md. over the holiday weekend.

While Kavanaugh did have additional security present, but the coach who organized the tournament said Kavanaugh’s participation brought on no additional stress to the event, and would have likely gone unnoticed were it not for the father of a boys player at the tournament who noticed Kavanaugh in action, snapped a quick photo and disseminated it across social media.

“I was very concerned when the confirmation hearings were going on that we could run into some issues,” Joe Sego, a coach and athletic director at St. Jerome in Hyattsville, told the Post. “But I figured since a little bit of time had gone on and things had kind of settled down, that it would be okay — and it was. There was no issue whatsoever.

“He had security, but there was no commotion.”

As for his team’s performance, maybe Kavanaugh really has a skill to lean back on if this whole Supreme Court thing ever bums him out to the point where he’d rather just quit; the Blessed Sacrament girls reached the tournament final before falling short against Kensington, Md. based Holy Redeemer.